A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

ZAINE HOWARTH, 20, of Pen Y Mead, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £219 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on High Street, Blackwood, on October 6, 2021.

JONATHAN HOPKINS, 33, of The Woodlands, Penygarn, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance in New Inn on May 17, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES DAVID WEST, 36, of Sedgemoor Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating.

DANIEL ROBERT WALKER, 32, of Newman Close, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SOPHIE LOUISE BEAVAN, 34, of Earls Mede, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL ALAN DAVIES, 33, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STUART SHATFORD, 36, of Clement Attlee Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICOLA LOUISE HOLT, 37, of Keir Hardie Terrace, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER CHARLES PAUL, 36, of Wine Street, Pontlottyn, was conditionally discharged for eight months after he admitted two count of stealing meat worth £216.62 from Iceland in Caerphilly on September 8 and September 9, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £216.62 in compensation.