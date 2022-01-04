TWO men went to hospital following a crash in Caerphilly on Sunday.
As previously reported, there was a crash on Main Road, in Maesycwmmer, on Sunday, January 2, with the road closed at the time and people asked to avoid the area.
Emergency services were at the scene – police have confirmed that two men involved went to hospital “as a precaution” while a female passenger avoided injury.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Main Road, Maesycwmmer at around 5.35pm on Sunday, January 2.
“The collision involved two cars and officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management.
“Two men, one aged 37 and the other aged 30 and who were driving separate cars that were involved in the collision, both attended the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran as a precaution.
“A 38-year-old woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, did not sustain any injuries in the collision.”
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on their Facebook or Twitter pages, quoting log reference 2200001916.
OTHER NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.