A BLACKWOOD playground has once again become a target for mindless vandalism after glass bottles were smashed there for a second time in a week.
Large amounts of glass shards were spotted at Libanus play area and on the adjoining playing fields by independent councillor Nigel Dix, who reported the problem to Caerphilly County Borough Council.
Empty cans and excessive litter have also been found at the playground recently.
Mr Dix said the “large amount of broken beer, wine and vodka bottles presented a risk to anyone” who uses the area.
“The amount of glass there was horrendous. It’s not just a danger to children using the play area, I’ve also had dog owners get in touch with me saying that their dogs’ paws have been cut open. That’s obviously leading to expensive vet fees.”
Council teams have now cleared up the smashed glass, but a request has been put forward for a deep clean on the playing fields that were also affected.
Mr Dix added: “I would like to thank the council’s litter picking team, who came to clean the play area, they’ve done an excellent job.
“I have asked the council to undertake a deep clean of the field, due to broken glass, which presents a danger to all who use the field.”
Gwent Police has also been asked to regularly check the park for antisocial behaviour.
