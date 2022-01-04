TWO sets of artefacts dating back to the Bronze Age have been unearthed in Gwent by a pair of metal detectorists.

The finds, which were first reported to the Portable Antiquities Scheme in Wales have been officially declared as treasure by the Assistant Coroner for Gwent, Naomi Rees.

One hoard of bronze objects was found by Wayne Williams while metal-detecting in a pasture field in Grosmont, Monmouthshire, on April 14, 2019. The hoard of sixteen artefacts includes fragments from seven socketed axes, a sword blade fragment, six casting-jets and two ingots.

Wayne Williams found these objects in a field in Grosmont, Monmouthshire.

Casting jets are excess reservoirs of metal created at the top of the mould during casting, later snapped off once the object had cooled. Although the hoard may have been buried for safe-keeping, it is more likely that they were buried as a religious-gift, possibly by a local bronzesmith who was living and working nearby.

Abergavenny Museum hopes to acquire this hoard following its independent valuation by the Treasure Valuation Committee, adding to its archaeological collection of Bronze Age finds from Monmouthshire.

Chris Griffiths, research student based at Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales, said: “Through this and other recent finds, we are learning more about areas of Wales where little was previously known.

“The high proportion of raw materials and casting by-products within this hoard is unusual, suggesting that there may have been a workshop nearby.”

Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing and Social Justice, Cllr. Lisa Dymock said: “No two Bronze Age Hoards are ever the same, which makes them intriguing and the subject of important study as each one adds to the body of knowledge and the picture of our prehistory.

“This hoard from Grosmont community is so interesting because it shows just how precious every piece of bronze was, and that all these broken blades and scraps were important enough to bury in this way. It’s remarkable how these small fragments can help us tell more stories from Monmouthshire’s past in our Museums.”

Ian Evans found these artefacts in Michaelstone-y-Fedw, Newport.

A second Bronze Age hoard of bronze socketed axes was found by Ian Evans while metal-detecting in a pasture field in Michaelstone-y-Fedw Community, Newport, on March 26 and 27, 2020. This small hoard includes two plain socketed axes, buried together almost 3,000 years ago, probably by a Bronze Age farmer who was living nearby.

Newport Museum & Art Gallery hopes to acquire this hoard following its independent valuation by the Treasure Valuation Committee, further strengthening its collection of Bronze Age finds and ensuring that the find is publicly accessible near to where it was found.

Councillor Debbie Harvey, Newport City Council Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture said: “The Michaelstone y Fedw hoard would be a great addition to Newport Museum’s Bronze Age collections. A space has been reserved for the hoard in our new Prehistory exhibition, which features a display on Bronze Age metalwork”.