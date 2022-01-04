NONE of Wales’ eight newly recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 were recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area stands at 1,139 and Wales’ total rises to 6,589 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 22,317 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 4,468 were in the Gwent region. 1,526 of the cases were recorded in Caerphilly. Newport recorded 1,074, Torfaen recorded 794 and Blaenau Gwent recorded 591. 483 were recorded in Monmouthshire.
The data from Public Health Wales relates to the period between December 31 and 9am on January 2 so will be higher than the average daily figures.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 116
- Blaenau Gwent - 591
- Bridgend – 1,108
- Caerphilly – 1,526
- Cardiff – 2,636
- Carmarthenshire – 1,210
- Ceredigion - 396
- Conwy - 390
- Denbighshire - 314
- Flintshire - 742
- Gwynedd - 424
- Merthyr Tydfil - 585
- Monmouthshire - 483
- Neath Port Talbot - 967
- Newport – 1,074
- Pembrokeshire - 657
- Powys - 657
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 2,205
- Swansea – 1,793
- Torfaen - 794
- Vale of Glamorgan – 1,052
- Wrexham - 514
- Unknown location - 131
- Resident outside Wales – 1,952
