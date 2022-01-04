A THUG kicked and stamped on his victim’s head and body before taking off his shoe to use as a weapon to continue the assault.
Gavin Bennett set upon Daniel Rowberry in a “sustained” attack on Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly.
Prosecutor Joshua Scouller played CCTV footage capturing the shocking attack which took place in broad daylight on April 26, 2021.
Cardiff Crown Court heard how victim Daniel Rowberry had not cooperated with the police investigation because of “his fear of the repercussions”.
Bennett, 39, of Duffryn Street, Pontlottyn, pleaded guilty to affray.
The defendant had 10 previous convictions for 12 offences, including those for violence and failing to comply with court orders.
Jeffrey Jones, representing Bennett, said his client’s shoe had been a plimsoll with a rubber sole.
His barrister added how the defendant had recently become addicted to a class A drug and had worked with the Gwent Drug & Alcohol Service.
Judge Catherine Richards told Bennett: “This was a sustained assault and there were kicking to the body and head.”
The defendant was jailed for eight months and ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge after his release from prison.
