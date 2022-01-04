THERE will be lane closures on the A467 while diseased trees are removed.

Today (Tuesday, January 4) work to remove trees infected with ash dieback along the A467 in Rogerstone starts – it should take around four weeks to complete.

A traffic management system will be in place while the work is carried out, but only one lane will be closed at any one time to minimise disruption.

Residents in the area have been informed and signage will be in place for road users.

Newport City Council has stated that the trees could potentially pose a risk to the public, so removal is essential in the interests of safety.

In a statement, the council wrote: “Ash dieback is a devastating airborne disease for which there is no cure.

“Surveys have established there are thousands of infected trees across the city. While we regret the loss of any trees, there is no alternative way to deal with the disease and public safety is our priority.

“Surveys have taken place to establish exactly where the trees are and the programme of work to remove them is be based on the stage of the disease and the risk the trees pose to the public.

“Two replacement trees will be planted for each tree that is removed but they will need time to mature to have the same impact on the environment as those being removed.

