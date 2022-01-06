NEWPORT will be bringing an old Welsh tradition back to the city centre this weekend.

The Mari Lwyd will return on Saturday, January 8 to the city centre for its second appearance – after Covid-19 restrictions put a stop to it last year.

‘Cassie’ – short form of ‘Casnewydd,’ the Welsh for Newport – will make her second appearance in the city centre at the WH Davies statue on Commercial Street at 2pm (in front of Kaspas). She will then make her way through the city centre being led by organiser Richard Aitken to Ye Olde Murenger Inn for around 3pm.

L-R: Monty Dart, Cassie the Mari Lwyd, Richard Aitken and Mari Mawr the Brecon Mari Lwyd in 2020.

Mr Aitken – who led Cassie on her first appearance in 2020 in co-ordination with historian Monty Dart who’d always wanted to see the Mari Lwyd in the city – wants people to enjoy the event but to respect the restrictions in place. He also hopes it will cheer people up.

Mr Aitken said: “Obviously, we are in a strange position and although we’d like people to enjoy seeing the Mari, we will move on through the street if crowds start to gather in unsafe numbers.

“In these unusual times, there has been very little in the way of delight and enchantment and it is hoped that ‘Cassie’s’ brief presence in the streets of Newport will, at least for a moment, lighten the hearts of all who see her.”

Cassie at Newport's Transporter Bridge. Picture: Maria David

Although ‘Cassie’ was unable to venture out last year, she has not been hidden away – as she visited the Newport Transporter Bridge recently.

On Saturday, ‘Cassie’ will hopefully be joined by a Border Urban Morris group and the Brecon Mari – Mari Mawr, who accompanied her on the first procession through Newport in 2020.

What is the Mari Lwyd?

Mari Lwyd is an ancient tradition in Wales that is said to bring good luck and fortune to those who take part. It involves carrying a decorated horse’s skull around a village - in this case the horse skull was given to Mrs Dart by her late husband Tom.

In Wales, it would traditionally be done on January 13. The Mari Lwyd would travel through a village, knocking on doors and engaging in a witty and fun battle of rhyme, called pwnco, where they would sing back and forth with the occupants of each house.

Cassie at Newport Transporter Bridge. Picture: Maria David

After the battle, the Mari Lwyd and their party would be granted entry into the house and would be able to eat and drink.

It is said that upon leaving the house, the occupants would be granted good fortune and luck for the year ahead.