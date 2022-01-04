Presenter and journalist Kate Garraway has offered fans an update on her husband Derek Draper after he spent his first Chrismtas home following his recovery from Covid.

The former political adviser become seriously ill with Covid-19 back in March 2020 and was forced to spend months in hospital.

Although now free of the virus and home from the hospital, Draper has faced long-lasting damage to his organs and now needs the support of a wheelchair.

Garraway told viewers on Good Morning Britain that "He’s doing all right. He is phenomenally fatigued at the moment, he’s very fatigued and very weak."

Adding that following a family trip to the pantomime: "he was then not out of bed afterward, but he thought it was worth it.

"It was a special thing to be sitting there with the children, holding their hands, doing something normal, but it took everything out of him."

On Friday evening it was announced that Garraway would receive an MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism, and charity.

The presenter said she struggled to believe it was real: "I actually feel very awkward about it all really, I don’t know why, because I’m thrilled to bits and incredibly honoured."

Adding that it wasn't until people began to congratulate her that she believed the news: "I still didn’t quite believe it until on New Year’s Eve when I think it was announced and people started saying congratulations.

"But it’s a strange feeling, because you know, it’s things that other people get."

Garraway did receive some criticism for the honour with some feeling it was awarded for her care for her husband during his Covid battle.

However the journalist responded to the comments saying that "there have been a few comments since it was announced of people saying ‘Why has she got this? I look after my loved one’.

"I haven’t got it for looking after Derek. It is for broadcasting and I think also charity work. But you know there’s lots of people that you feel deserve it more. So it’s a strange feeling."