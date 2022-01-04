HOLLYWOOD stars Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson have donated £10,000 to a fundraising page which was set up after Wrexham FC's Jordan Davies and his partner lost their baby during childbirth.

The Wrexham player and his partner Kelsey Edwards shared the sad news on social media that their baby boy Arthur Andrew Davies was "born sleeping" on December 14.

Our perfect little Arthur Andrew Davies💙 born sleeping, 14/12/21, weighing 2.9lb. 👼



We never got to spend our lives with you, but you have placed a huge mark on our hearts, forever. Heaven has gained a perfect little angel!



We love you, little boy!



@KelseyEdwards_ 💙 pic.twitter.com/L9aCtHuZVp — Jordan (@jordandavies98) December 14, 2021

To show their appreciation to the team at the Butterfly Suite at Wrexham Maelor Hospital that supported them, the couple set up a fundraising page.

Image: Kelsey Edwards/GoFundMe

The Go Fund Me has raised more than £14,000.

This includes a donation from Wrexham AFC co-chairs Ryan and Rob, and their actress wives Blake and Kaitlin, for the sum of £10,000.

Image: Jorgan Davies/Twitter

They wrote in their message: "Rob, Kaitlin, Ryan and Blake For Arthur."

On the page, Kelsey said: "I’m raising money in aid of Sands (Stillbirth & Neonatal Death Society) and every donation will help.

"Our baby boy, Arthur Andrew Davies was born sleeping on the 14th December 2021. The support we received during this time was amazing. The butterfly suite at the Wrexham Maelor is available exclusively for grieving families and is funded by Sands UK. The suite is away from the labour ward and provided accommodation with a kitchen, lounge, bedroom and bathroom to make the circumstances as nice as possible. The midwives provided around the clock care and made sure we were comfortable and they really couldn’t do enough for us.

"We were given the time we needed with our boy and were supported throughout. They also provided us with a memory box with things to cherish forever!

"Sands support anyone affected by the death of a baby, works in partnership with health professionals to try to ensure that bereaved parents and families receive the best possible care and funds research that could help to reduce the numbers of babies dying and families devastated by this tragedy.

"We are forever grateful for Sands and all the staff in the Wrexham Maelor.

"Sweet dreams my sweet boy."

Jordan Davies. Image: Wrexham AFC

On Twitter, Jordan shared: "We never got to spend our lives with you, but you have placed a huge mark on our hearts, forever. Heaven has gained a perfect little angel!

"We love you, little boy!"

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson. Image: Kaitlin Olson/Instagram

Many involved with Wrexham posted messages of support.

Rob McElhenney tweeted: @KaitlinOlson and I are so sorry for your loss. If you need absolutely anything please let us know."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Image: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Kaitlin, who co-stars with Rob in record-breaking comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, added: "Absolutely anything at all. We are holding you in our hearts."

Absolutely anything at all. We are holding you in our hearts. 💙 — kaitlin olson (@KaitlinOlson) December 15, 2021

Jordan said: "Kelsey and I can’t thank everyone enough for your kinds words, means so much to us both."

Support Jordan and Kelsey's fundraiser at https://gofund.me/10749326

Help and support is available from Sands on 0808 1643332 or helpline@sands.org.uk