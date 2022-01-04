MIDFIELDER Ed Upson has left Newport County AFC for League Two strugglers Stevenage as manager James Rowberry prepares to reshape his squad.

The 32-year-old arrived from Bristol Rovers in the summer on a one-year deal but will now be reunited with former Gas manager Paul Tisdale at Broadhall Way.

Exiles boss Rowberry has made no secret of his desire to be active in January, but has stated that depends on moving players on before he can bring new recruits in.

Last month Christopher Missilou was released and now a second midfielder has headed for the exit.

Upson was an influential figure at the start of the campaign, filling the role as a deep-lying midfielder after the departure of Wales international Josh Sheehan.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order since Rowberry took over at Rodney Parade.

GONE: Ed Upson has left Newport County for Stevenage

Upson made 14 appearances before the manager's appointment in mid-October but was suspended for his first game at the helm.

Rowberry has since operated with either Matty Dolan or Robbie Willmott in front of the defence with the energy of young midfield loanees Ollie Cooper, Finn Azaz and Jake Cain higher up.

Upson made five outings under the new boss, three of them starts in League Two, but will now head for a second spell at Stevenage.

The midfielder had a brief spell at the then National League side at the start of 2008/9 when coming through the ranks at Ipswich.

He is swapping a push for promotion for a battle against the drop with his new club sitting just a point above the relegation zone.