A CAR on fire closed a section of the M4 on Monday for an hour.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire on the M4 Westbound between J23A Magor and J24 Coldra at 6.28pm on Monday, January 3. One lane was closed.
Malpas and Maindee crews attended, and the fire was put out just before 7.10pm, with the road re-opening at 7.22pm.
MORE NEWS:
- Watch: Here is where snow is falling in Gwent - and there's more on the way
- What are the rules for schools as teachers prepare for the return of pupils in Wales
A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 6:28pm on Monday the 3rd of January 2022, we received reports of a vehicle fire Westbound on the M4, between JCT 23A Magor and JCT 24 Coldra.
“Crews from Malpas and Maindee Stations attended the scene and used specialist equipment to extinguish the fire.
“A stop message was received at approximately 7:09pm.”
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a car fire on the M4 near Magor at around 6.35pm on Monday 3 January.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.