FRUSTRATED Newport residents have argued that a ban which stopped them using a Monmouthshire recycling centre – just a stone’s throw over the boundary with the city – could be adding to fly-tipping problems.

The Five Lanes recycling centre is located a mile and a half from Penhow, which is on the eastern edge of Newport.

Back in 2019, Monmouthshire County Council confirmed it would not be giving people from outside the council area access to its recycling centres – despite initially considering permits for those nearby in Newport.

It means that people living in the Langstone area, which is in the east of the city, face an almost 20 mile round trip to use Newport’s recycling centre in Maesglas.

Newport's current recycling centre is on Usk Way, in Maesglas.

Bob Shepherd lives in Penhow and says councils should be making it easier for people to recycle.

“Five Lanes is a mile and a half down the road from where I live,” Mr Shepherd said.

“Ever since I’ve lived here people have always used Five Lanes – now we’re faced with making a 20 mile round trip to the tip across to the other side of the city.

“Also, from a carbon footprint point of view, it makes no sense to travel that far when we know there’s one just up the road.”

People fear that the ban on using Five Lanes recycling centre could be increasing fly tipping.

Pete Hawke, from Langstone, said: “I’ve booked slots at the recycling centre in Maesglas and have driven there and back each time.

“It’s approximately a 20 mile round trip to the wrong side of Newport for us in Langstone and we’re adding to the traffic congestion.

“The Five Lanes recycling centre is local, with no traffic congestion and easy to use. I used to use it all the time. I would guess the ban increases the amount of fly-tipping in the areas as a result.

“Fly-tipping shouldn’t be allowed to happen but making it a 20 mile round trip each time doesn’t help the case.”

There’s also concerns from residents about the environmental impact of making an almost 20 mile round trip each time to the Newport recycling centre.

Tanya Jones said: “Welsh Government have implemented a 50mph zone along the motorway to reduce emissions yet in Langstone we are in the ridiculous position of having to travel 20 miles to dispose of rubbish when there is a local facility.

“I am sure this contributes towards fly tipping.”

It comes as Newport saw the most significant rise in fly-tipping incidents of all the Gwent local authority areas last year, with more than 4,000 cases being reported and almost £160,000 being spent on clear-ups.

In response to residents claims Newport City Council said: "We would reiterate that there is no excuse for fly-tipping."

Penhow sits right on the border with Monmouthshire.

Members of Penhow Community Council have continued to challenge Newport City Council to resolve the issue with Monmouthshire County Council.

In a letter to the community council last November, Newport City Council said: “While we regret the inconveniences caused to residents in the area, unfortunately it is for MCC to decide on the access rules to their recycling sites, over which we have no control.

"There are plans for a second household waste recycling facility to be built in the east of the city, which will reduce travel distances in comparison to current travel distance to Docks Way once it is in place."

The Argus asked Newport City Council for an update on the location and timescale of a new recycling centre to serve the east of the city.

A spokesperson said: "A proposal for a second household waste recycling centre in the east of the city is in the council’s corporate plan but no further details are available at the present time.

"However, the council is providing much improved access to the existing HWRC. The booking system, extended opening hours and improved layouts, mean no queuing and most visits take no longer than five minutes."