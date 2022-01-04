Armed police were deployed to an incident in Newport which saw a man stabbed in the early hours of the morning.

The emergency services were called to Albany Street, near to the city centre on Monday (January 3).

It comes as a result of an incident during the early hours of the morning, at around 3.50am.

Gwent Police has confirmed that they received reports of a man having been found with stab wounds.

As a result, the force deployed an armed police unit to the scene, and there are unconfirmed reports that the force’s dog unit was also spotted on scene.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was also called to attend the incident.

It has been confirmed that on arrival, a man was found injured.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

His condition has been described as “stable”, and not thought to be life threatening.

Today (Tuesday, January 4), Gwent Police told the Argus that no arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing at this time.

However, enquiries are continuing.

What have police said?





A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “At approximately 3.50am on Monday 3rd December we received a report of a man being found with stab wounds on Albany Street.

“The 24-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment - he is in a stable condition.

“Firearms officers did attend as a precaution.”

“Enquiries are currently ongoing.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gwent Police.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously.