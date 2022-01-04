HERE are a few of the walk-in vaccination centres that will be open in Gwent today.

Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre will be open from 2pm to 5pm today.

Anyone who is registered with a GP in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area can attend for their first, second or booster vaccination.

The centre is also open for children aged 12 and older to get their first or second vaccination.

Cwmbran Stadium is open for vaccinations until 4pm.

Again, anyone registered with a GP in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area can have their first, second or booster jab.

Children aged 12 and above are abel to have their first or second dose here.

People can visit Newport Leisure Centre to have their first, second or booster jabs.

The centre is open until 5pm, you have to be reistered with a GP in the ABUHB area and children aged 12 and above can attend for their first or second jab.

Ebbw Vale General Offices are open for anyone registered with a GP in the ABUHB area until 6pm.

People can walk in to get their first, second or booster vaccination.

Children aged 12 or above can again attend for their first or second dose of the vaccine.

All children must wait 12 weeks between their first and second jab, or 12 weeks after they have Covid.

