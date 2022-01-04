NEWPORT'S Rollin Menayese has signed a permanent deal with Walsall.

The 24-year-old defender was a member of the Saddlers XI that drew 3-3 with his hometown club on New Year's Day.

Menayese has been a mainstay of the Walsall line-up since signing on loan from Mansfield in the summer, racking up 25 appearances for Matt Taylor's team.

His exploits have led to Walsall signing him on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee on a contract through to 2024.

"I am delighted to finally get it over the line," said former St Joseph's High School pupil Menayese, who was on Cardiff City's books before he started his career at Bristol Rovers.

"As soon as the manager talked about it, I was really happy and it was something that I really wanted to do.

"Overall, I think Walsall is a really good club. We have good fans, we have a good team with a good manager, good facilities and I feel like it is a good place for me to be at right now.

"I am enjoying my football and I want to carry on doing that.

"As soon as I got my opportunity to play, I have felt comfortable at the back and I want to carry on what I have been doing previously between now and the end of the season.

"It has been very good working with the manager and I am enjoying working with him. I think he understands me as a player, he knows my strengths and my weaknesses.

"Every day he is trying to improve me and he pushes me to be a better player."