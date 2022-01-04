Happy new year to all Argus readers.

At the start of 2021, I said we were looking forward with a sense of hope to a better year, but that it would also be a challenging one. As we start 2022, the sentiment of hope is very similar although we still live in uncertain times.

I would like to remind everyone that the council is here to help in many ways.

Just before Christmas I announced an extra £100,000 for our local foodbanks to boost the essential work they are doing. We are also processing the Winter Fuel Support Scheme to help with bills, can help you access self-isolation support, and our council tax and benefits team can offer support to households struggling to pay their council tax.

We also work closely with many other supportive organisations who offer general money or debt support, and our teams in the community hubs can help you find work or accessing training. My thanks go out to all of our volunteers and volunteer groups who work with us to support individuals, families and communities across the city.

Looking forward, I also know that 2022 will bring some very positive developments for Newport and its residents. We’ll see the completion of some of our major projects and others will get underway, bringing jobs and opportunities with them.

As a council, we also continue to offer support in both financial and practical ways to businesses, both large and small, in the city.

One scheme we have supported is the refurbishment of the historic Newport Market, which will reopen its doors early this year. This project will give the grade-two listed building a future and a new lease of life. It’s fantastic that the bold step we took is on track to be the right one.

With backing from the Heritage Lottery Fund, we were also able to finally restore Market Arcade, the traditional shopping link between High Street and the indoor market. The transformation has been remarkable and as the project nears completion, I would like to thank all those involved in a complex scheme.

You will also have noticed that a recruitment campaign is underway for staff for the Mercure Hotel at Chartist Tower. This is due to open for business this year in another boost for the city centre.

And later this year, work will start on creating a brand new leisure centre in the city centre, which will provide first class facilities for all in a building that is as sustainable and environmentally friendly as possible.

If you are a resident or a business, please do not hesitate to get in touch if you need support.