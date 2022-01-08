A ONE-of-a-kind cottage near to Newport is on the market, and certainly catches the eye.

Located on the outskirts of Rhiwderin, a small village near to the city, the cottage looks like something out of a storybook, and is currently up for sale at a fairly reasonable price.

The cottage, which is home to four bedrooms and two bathrooms, is available with offers of around £400,000 being considered.

It is worth noting that it does come with a fair few quirks, but there is certainly a lot to like about the property – not least, the location.

For anyone looking to leave the city and get away from the hustle and bustle, you might struggle to find anything better.

On the market courtesy of Brinsons, Caerphilly, you can find out just what makes it so special below.

What’s so good about this property?





As outlined, this property is certainly remote.

So much so, it isn’t technically accessible by road.

However, the cottage is accessed from a farm track which runs from the A468, and there is parking for the property available on this track.

The property is isolated from the rest of the world (Credit: Brinsons)

From here, there is a paved footpath which runs across a field full of cattle, to give pedestrian access to the house – it certainly is out of the ordinary.

But, once inside, the property is essentially cut off from the rest of the world.

The cottage itself is showing its age, and probably could use some modernisation – with wood panel ceilings just one example of a fitting which gives away just how long the property has been as is without renovation.

The property is in need of modernisation (Credit: Brinsons)

There are four bedrooms which have been described as “spacious”, a lounge, dining room, kitchen, entrance hall, and two bathrooms.

Outside, there is a large garden, roughly one third of an acre in size.

This consists of a lawned area, small orchard, and a stone outhouse.

The lounge area, complete with fireplace (Credit: Brinsons)

The property is on the market courtesy of Brinsons, with only cash buyers being considered.

It can be viewed online on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, the agents can be contacted on 029 2086 7711.