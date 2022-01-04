January is the month of sales for many companies and Sky is no exception as it launches an incredible sale with deals available on TV, broadband and more.
There are various deals and packages that stretch across many of Sky’s products, allowing customers to get the best prices.
If you didn’t get what you wanted for Christmas, there couldn’t be a better time to treat yourself.
Sky TV deals
There are various deals available on Sky TV packages. You can view them all on the Sky website.
Some of the best deals include:
Ultimate TV: £26 a month for 18 months with Sky TV and Netflix
Sky TV & Sky Sports: £41 a month for 18 months
Sky Glass Ultimate TV: from £35 a month
Sky Mobile deals
Sky Mobile deals cover Samsung and Apple phones, including the new Galaxy Z Flip3. The deals on offer are:
iPhone 13: £42 a month on a 50gb a month plan
iPhone 12 Pro: £38 a month on a 8gb a month plan
Galaxy Z Flip 3: £44 a month on a 50gb a month plan
Sky Broadband Deals
If you’re looking to change your broadband then there are deals here too. Sky is offering three packages on the sale:
Superfast Broadband: Average download speed of 59Mb/s - £25 a month for 18 months
Ultrafast Broadband: Average download speeds of 145Mb/s - £35 a month for 18 months
Ultrafast Plus Broadband: Average download speed of 500Mb/s to the hub - £45 a month for 18 months.
All these offers are subject to a £19.95 set-up cost.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.