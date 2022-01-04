A JURY has been sworn in at the trial of four men and a boy accused of murdering a man and robbing him of his Gucci bag.

Ryan O’Connor, 26, died after being found unconscious and unresponsive in Balfe Road, Alway, Newport, last summer.

The five defendants on trial are:

• Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Canton Court, Riverside, Cardiff

• Ethan Strickland, 19, of Clos Briallen, Caerau, Cardiff

• Elliot Fiteni, 19, of no fixed abode

• Kyle Raisis, 18, of Bartley Wilson Way, Canton, Cardiff

• A 17-year-old boy, from Caerphilly, who cannot be named because of his age

Newport Crown Court heard how the trial is expected last between six and eight weeks.

The case was not opened to the jury of seven men and five women.

READ MORE

Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, is expected to do so tomorrow morning when he will outline his case against the five.

As well as facing allegations of murder and robbery, the defendants are charged with a third count of manslaughter.

It is a case that is bound to excite strong emotions

The judge, Mr Justice Saini, told the jury: "This is a serious and important case which will demand your full attention."

He added: "Because this is a case that involves charges of murder, it is a case that is bound to excite strong emotions.

“It’s important you approach the evidence dispassionately.

“You will hear evidence and you may hear from witnesses who become distressed or emotional, but you’ve got to keep a cool head throughout.”

He asked the jury not to read any previous or current media reports of the case because they “do not contain evidence".

They were also warned not conduct their own research as it is illegal.

The jury were told they must decide the case solely on the basis of the evidence that is presented before them in court.

Mr Justice Saini said: "The burden of proof is on the prosecution.

“The defendants do not have to prove anything."

Prosecutor Mr Brady is being assisted by barristers James Wilson and Abigail Jackson as what is called his junior counsel.

The youth is being represented by Jonathan Elystan Rees QC with Ruth Smith as his junior Aquilina is being represented by Martin Heslop QC with Eva Niculiu as his junior.

Fiteni is being represented by Paul Lewis QC with Chris Rees as his junior.

Raisis has Nic Lobbenberg QC representing him with Julia Cox as his junior Strickland is being represented by David Elias QC with Byron Broadstock as his junior.

The case is due to resume at 10.30am tomorrow morning.

Mr O’Connor was found by police and paramedics just after 9pm on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The trial continues.