THERE has been a collision between a car and cyclist in Cefn Fforest.
Some on social media have said that an air ambulance was called out and landed at the Showfield, but this has yet to be confirmed.
It is unknown if anybody was injured or how many people were injured.
Gwent Police confirmed that there was a collision between a car and a cyclist on Twynyffald Road and they were called at around 3.25pm.
The police could not say if an air ambulance was present.
The Argus has contacted Wales Air Ambulance and the Welsh Ambulance Service for comment.
We will keep you updated as more details emerge.
