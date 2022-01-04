DRIVING out and about in Newport?
Here are upcoming road and lane closures (and details of roads which closed in 2021 and are due to reopen this year).
Road closures:
- There will be temporary lane closures on the A467 northbound and southbound from January 4 until January 28. This is to remove diseased trees.
- There will be a road closure on Began Road from January 5 to January 7 while Openreach contractors clear blockages.
- There will be temporary road closures, between 10pm and 5am, on Cambrian Road from January 10 to January 11. This is to allow a crane to operate.
- There will be a temporary road closure on Hawse Lane, between Hawse Farm and Red House, on January 10.
- There will be a temporary closure of lane one southbound of Kingsway, between Old Green Roundabout to Kutaisi Walk on January 7. This will be between 9.30am and 3pm.
- There will be a temporary lane closure on Malpas Road outside Tesco Metro on Friday (January 7) night and in the daytime on Saturday and Sunday (January 8 and 9).
- There will be a temporary road closure on Market Street – near weights and measure office – from March 3 to September 1. This is for work on Newport Market.
- There will be a temporary road closure on North Lake Drive from January 5 to January 23.
- There will be a temporary road closure on West Market Street between South Market Street and Dolphin Street from January 10 to January 12.
Roads re-opening:
- Road closures due to work on Bassaleg Bridge are set to end on January 31.
- A road closure on Broad Street Common remains in place, but this is due to end on January 7.
- A road closure on Cross Lane, which has been in place since June 2021 is due to end on June 30, 2022.
- A road closure on Griffin Street, put in place since February 2021, is due to end on September 1, 2022.
- A road closure on Stow Hill, outside Bethel Church, is due to end on May 31.
Give and take:
- There will be a give and take system on Bath Street (opposite number 10) from January 5 to January 7. This is due to work by Openreach.
- There will be a give and take system on Charlotte Drive (junction of Alma Street to junction of Coulson Close) from January 4 to January 11. This is due to work by Wales and West Utilities.
- There will be a give and take system on College Crescent junction of college Crescent and entrance to site on College Road from January 5 to January 11. This is due to work by Welsh Water.
- There will be a give and take system on Coulson Close (junction of Charlotte Drive to outside 27 Coulson Close) from January 4 to February 11. This is due to work by Wales and West Utilities.
- There will be a give and take system on Gaskell Street (side of 25 Portskewett Street) from January 5 to January 7. This is due to work by Openreach.
- There will be a give and take system on Hawarden Road (junction of Chepstow Road to junction Balmoral Road) from January 4 to February 25. This is due to work by Wales and West Utilities.
- There will be a give and take system on Hilla Road (outside 45 Oakfield Road) from January 4 to January 6. This is due to work by Openreach.
- There will be a give and take system on Home Farm Green junction of Roman Reach from January 4 to February 25. This is due to work by Wales and West Utilities.
- There will be a give and take system on Melfort Road (outside 133) from January 6 to January 10. This is due to work by Openreach.
- There will be a give and take system on Monnow Way (opposite 527) from January 6 to January 10. This is due to work by Openreach.
- There will be a give and take system on Risca Road (outside 144) from January 5 to January 5. This is due to work by Wales and West Utilities.
- There will be a give and take system on Ronald Road junction of Morden Road from January 4 to January 11. This is due to work by Openreach.
- There will be a give and take system on Trinity View (side of Trinity House to 51) from from January 4 to March 25. This is due to work by Wales and West Utilities.
