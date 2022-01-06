A PAEDOPHILE chef was told he was lucky he wasn’t going straight to prison for downloading more than 300 child abuse films and pictures.

James Hillier, 35, of Newport Road, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly, was caught with more than 172 category A images which depict the most serious of its kind.

Nigel Fryer, prosecuting, said the defendant also had 90 category B and 84 category C images following his arrest last autumn.

Hillier pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent images of children.

He also admitted one charge of possession of an extreme pornographic images involving a dog.

The offences were committed on September 7, 2021.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Hillier was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Stuart John, representing him, said in mitigation: “The defendant made full admissions to the police.

“There is an issue and it needs to be addressed quickly and properly and there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Mr John admitted that this was a “serious and repugnant” case.

The court heard how the defendant had lost his job as a chef and was now considering finding work as a HGV driver.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Hillier he would have sent him straight to prison had he not pleaded guilty.

The defendant was jailed for 16 months, suspended for 18 months.

He was made the subject of a two-year community order and must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement, including the ‘Maps for Change’ course for sex offenders.

Hillier will have to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work in the community, pay £425 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.

The defendant will have to register as a sex offender for seven years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the next five years.