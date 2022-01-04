MORE than £100 million is being made available for schools in Wales as they continue to deal with the Covid pandemic.

The Welsh Government have announced that £103 million is being made available for schools to help them as the pandemic continues.

£50 million will be provided via local authorities through the Sustainable Communities for Learning programme.

This money will be for schools to carry out repair and improvement works, such as improving ventilation.

The £50 million will also go towards supporting decarbonisation.

£45 million of revenue funding will support school budgets and help them prepare for the new curriculum.

Finally, £8 million will go to further education colleges to help make learning safe and to ensure the most disadvantaged learners are not further impacted by the pandemic.

Jeremy Miles, the Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, said:"I know schools and colleges have faced a very difficult time and everyone across the workforce has worked incredibly hard to meet the challenges of the pandemic.

"This funding will further support our schools and colleges to keep settings as Covid-secure as possible.

"While we want to support the sector in recovering from the pandemic, we also have to make sure we continue to plan for the future, and help all education settings across Wales fulfil our collective goals of making Wales a net-zero nation.

"The funding announced today will help us to ensure sustainability across the sector – be that the environmental sustainability achieved through decarbonisation, or sustainability in provision."