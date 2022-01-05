There’s nothing quite like scrolling through Rightmove and gawping at all the incredible properties we can find.

Recently Rightmove revealed all the properties we loved the most through all of 2021, but what about the homes we lusted over during Christmas?

Rightmove has now revealed the homes we loved the most whilst enjoying the festive period this year.

Rightmove’s Property Expert, Tim Bannister, said: “The festive season is always a great time for property lovers across Great Britain to browse some of the most amazing homes on the market, often in anticipation of their own new year move. The most viewed homes over this year’s Christmas holidays are filled with both character and modern features, from the impressive Balgonie House in Paisley to a contemporary pad in Plymouth.”

Lytham St Annes - £2,500,000

This home in the town of Lytham St Annes in Lancashire won an award for the best residential conversion of an existing home.

Lytham St Annes (Rightmove)

It has six-bedrooms and two-bathrooms as well as a spacious games room and its own cinema room, alongside a bar. It’s no wonder this house has made the list!

Paisley - £995,000

This house in Paisley ranked number 2 on the most viewed over Christmas.

Paisley (Rightmove)

Balgonie House is breath-taking at first view, with its brickwork and classical features immediately giving a sense of history and luxury. The home is situated amongst two acres of gardens, giving residents space and privacy.

Sheffield - £480,000

Sheffield (Rightmove)

This modern home in Sheffield is on the market, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It is located near woodland walks and the countryside of North Sheffield, as well as nearby shops and restaurants

Plymouth - £675,000

Plymouth (Rightmove)

This home in Plymouth is the picture of contemporary luxury and style. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and has four reception rooms. Perfect for hosting and entertaining.

Loch Lomond - £300,000

Luss, Loch Lomong (Rightmove)

Luss in its own right is a picturesque and beautiful place to live, and this cottage just adds to the beauty.

The perfect location for some peace, quiet and incredible views.