AN EXTENSION of the interval between cervical cancer screening in Wales has caused controversy.

Cervical Screening Wales is extending the routine screening interval for people aged 25 - 49 from three to five years if Human papillomavirus (HPV) is not found in their cervical screening (smear) test. But a petition is protesting this decision.

The petition has attracted 150,000 in just 24 hours.

The change came into effect on January 1, following a recommendation from the UK National Screening Committee in 2019, bringing the advice for this age group in line with the screening interval for those aged 50-64.

HPV testing was successfully introduced in Wales in 2018 and almost nine out of 10 results show no high-risk HPV. Screening does not test for cancer but can sometimes pick up early cancer making them easier to treat.

Consultant in Public Health for Cervical Screening Wales, Heather Lewis, said: “The HPV test we now use in Wales is more effective at identifying people at higher risk of developing cell changes which can cause cervical cancer.

“The evidence shows that it is therefore safe to extend the time between cervical screening tests for people who do not have HPV identified.”

But a petition aimed at Welsh Government and Public Health Wales - which has gathered more than 150,000 signatures - argues that the change is “putting lives at risk”.

Rachel Paul of Llanelli started the petition and writes: “[This means] an additional two years between cervical screening and potentially seeing further deaths from cervical cancer!”

Hundreds and thousands of people have signed the petition which launched on January 4, with many explaining that regular cervical screening had protected themselves or their loved ones in the past by detecting abnormal cells.

Cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women under the age of 35, with around 160 cases diagnosed every year in Wales. Cell changes found through regular cervical screening can be treated to prevent a cancer developing.

The petition is available here.

Public Health Wales has stated they are working to make an explanation of the changes "clearer" and that they will be making more information available over the next few days.

ℹ️ We are sorry. We haven't done enough to explain the changes to cervical screening and have caused concern. We are working to make this clearer and more information will be available as soon as we can today and in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/zBymOb3eYB — Public Health Wales (@PublicHealthW) January 5, 2022

For more information on cervical screening and HPV, visit Cervical Screening Wales.