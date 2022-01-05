MONMOUTH MP David Davies has revealed that he will not be attending the House of Commons today due to testing positive for coronavirus.
Mr Davies was due to attend Questions to the Wales Office at the Commons today.
However, due to the positive coronavirus test, he will remain in self-isolation.
Mr Davies tested positive for the virus last week.
In a statement on social media, he said: "In case anyone is wondering why I’m not attending Questions to the Wales Office in the House of Commons today, I’m still self-isolating after a positive Covid-19 test last week.
"Looking forward to holding a virtual advice surgery tomorrow for constituents."
