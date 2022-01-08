THE Royal Welsh Agricultural Society is to make history with the appointment of a woman to its top role for the first time in more than 100 years.

Nicola Davies is proving she is outstanding in her field as she takes up the prestige role as council chair of the Royal Welsh Society - after 118 years of male bosses.

The historic farming society was formed in 1904 and has spent more than a century with men holding the top position.

Ms Davies spent years exhibiting her own Welsh Cob ponies at the Royal Welsh Show before volunteering for the society.

She has now been chosen as the new council chair after being described as "capable and commanding".

John T Davies, chair of board of directors, said: “Nicola Davies is a natural choice to become the chair of the council of the RWAS.

“She has grown up in the show rings of Wales and has given a lifetime of distinguished service and support to the RWAS, as a successful Welsh Cob exhibitor, steward, lady ambassador, senior commentator and vice chair of council.

"Nicola is a capable and commanding figure who without doubt be an excellent ambassador for the society.”

Ms Davies, previously vice chair, will replace David Lewis following his retirement.

She has held a string of roles at the society including chief announcer and commentator as well as stewarding.

The society put on its first Royal Welsh Show in Aberystwyth in 1904.

A permanent showground was later set up in Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells, Powys, where the show now takes place every July.

Events include sheepdog trials, falconry, sheep shearing trials and judging of cattle, sheep, horses and other animals.