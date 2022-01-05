THE Welsh Rugby Union is weighing up moving home Six Nations fixtures over the border to England, according to reports.

Wales have three fixtures scheduled for Principality Stadium as they look to defend their title with Scotland heading to Cardiff on February 12 followed by France and Italy on March 11 and 19 respectively.

However, sporting fixtures are currently being played behind closed doors because of Welsh government restrictions, raising the possibility of another financial hammer blow to the professional game.

With no indication given on when the ban on fans will end, the Daily Mail reports that the WRU are looking at the possibility of playing in England where supporters are still allowed in.

Last season the WRU looked at hosting fixtures at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the autumn before coronavirus protocols led to them heading for Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

Spurs host Wolves on the weekend of the Scotland game and entertain West Ham on the same day as the finale against Italy.

It would be a logistical challenge for the WRU to move games, with grounds needing to have sufficient capcity to make paying a hosting fee worthwhile.

It would also mean fans travelling to England and back in much larger numbers than go to support Newport County AFC, Cardiff City, Swansea City and Wrexham for football fixtures, putting them at loggerheads with the government.

EMPTY: Josh Adams scores at an empty Principality Stadium

There are no limits on crowds in England and Northern Ireland. Scotland can host 500 fans for outdoor events while in France and the Republic of Ireland the limit is 5,000.

Fly-half Dan Biggar spoke last week about the possible impact on Wales’ title defence if they have to play behind closed doors.

“It would be great if we could have fans, wouldn’t it? You see what a difference it makes to an occasion. You saw it in the autumn, getting crowds back,” the Northampton and Lions playmaker said.

“Everyone coming to games now has to have a passport, they’ll be double or triple-jabbed and it’s an outdoor event, so I don’t see why they wouldn’t be allowed in. As long as it’s safe, that’s the most important thing.

“It would be a huge, huge step backwards if there are no crowds for clubs and the Six Nations, which is obviously such a show-piece event.

“We played a lot of games with no crowds and if you look at the first handful of them, they almost felt like training games.

“It felt like it did not really matter whether you won or lost because it felt like a training match and the intensity was knocked out of it. You lose any advantage of playing at home.”

“I’m just relieved to have signed for a club in England. I think the rest of the lads in Wales are pretty frustrated with it. That’s normal, frustration, isn’t it?” Biggar continued.

“We are probably getting into different things with politics now, but I think everything should be aligned.

“I hope for an event like the Six Nations and for the game up and down the UK moving forward that we get some sort of sensible outcome.

“As long as everyone is safe and double jabbed then I think it makes sense to keep crowds in.”