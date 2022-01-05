A STATEMENT on coronavirus testing is expected from the Welsh Government later today.
The Argus has recevied confirmation that a written statement will be issued today.
The news comes as coronavirus related staff absences have resulted in delays to rubbish collections and public transport.
The current coronavirus situation in Gwent is stark.
Care homes in Gwent are at risk of declaring a critical incident, as pressures caused by the covid pandemic grow.
At some facilities in the region, as many as 75 per cent of all staff are currently absent and unable to work – due to the virus itself, or the current self-isolation guidelines.
Some homes are even having to once again introduce visitor restrictions in a bid to prevent the spread of covid, with case numbers once again rising with the latest omicron wave causing chaos due to its highly infectious nature.
More armed forces personnel are also set to be drafted in to help the Welsh Ambulance Service, as the latest covid wave continues to wreak havoc on NHS staff levels.
Stay tuned to the Argus for the Welsh Government announcement as soon as it is released.
