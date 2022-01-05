A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JOSEPH WILLIAM SOUTHALL, 29, of Stanley Street, Blackwood, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving by riding a moped with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Groes-Faen Terrace, Bargoed, on July 6, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £419 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

CAROLINE ALEXANDRA PITT, 61, of Manmoel Road, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £4,540 in costs, a fine and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to being in breach of an enforcement notice issued by Blaenau Gwent council.

XAIN MORRIS, 25, of River Row, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A467 in Newbridge on May 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

DANIEL MARSHALL, 39, of The Bryn, Pontllanfraith, was ordered to pay £525 in costs, a fine and a surcharge after he admitted driving without due care and attention on Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, on April 1, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

PRZEMEK IGNATOWICZ, 19, of Argosy Way, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance and without a licence on Prince Street on April 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £970 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

AIDAN PROBERT, 26, of Crabtree Road, Birmingham, was ordered to pay £159 in costs, a fine and a surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road, Newport, on October 17.

SHANE BJORN BASSETT, 35, of Tenby Lane, Thornwell, Chepstow, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

RICHARD JULIAN CREED, 41, of Graham Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.