SIX of Wales’ ten newly recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 were recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.

The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area now stands at 1,145 and Wales’ total rises to 6,599 according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 21,279 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 3,240 were in the Gwent region.

1,049 of these cases were recorded in Caerphilly.

Newport recorded 860, Blaenau Gwent recorded 547, Torfaen 496 and Monmouthshire 288.

READ MORE:

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

Anglesey - 685

Blaenau Gwent - 547

Bridgend – 896

Caerphilly – 1,049

Cardiff – 1,374

Carmarthenshire – 1,151

Ceredigion - 375

Conwy - 954

Denbighshire - 718

Flintshire - 1,244

Gwynedd - 880

Merthyr Tydfil - 382

Monmouthshire - 288

Neath Port Talbot - 1,145

Newport – 860

Pembrokeshire - 735

Powys - 690

Rhondda Cynon Taf – 1,572

Swansea – 1,377

Torfaen - 496

Vale of Glamorgan – 521

Wrexham - 1,036

Unknown location - 109

Resident outside Wales – 2,195