SIX of Wales’ ten newly recorded deaths relating to Covid-19 were recorded in the Gwent region according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area now stands at 1,145 and Wales’ total rises to 6,599 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 21,279 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 3,240 were in the Gwent region.
1,049 of these cases were recorded in Caerphilly.
Newport recorded 860, Blaenau Gwent recorded 547, Torfaen 496 and Monmouthshire 288.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
Anglesey - 685
Blaenau Gwent - 547
Bridgend – 896
Caerphilly – 1,049
Cardiff – 1,374
Carmarthenshire – 1,151
Ceredigion - 375
Conwy - 954
Denbighshire - 718
Flintshire - 1,244
Gwynedd - 880
Merthyr Tydfil - 382
Monmouthshire - 288
Neath Port Talbot - 1,145
Newport – 860
Pembrokeshire - 735
Powys - 690
Rhondda Cynon Taf – 1,572
Swansea – 1,377
Torfaen - 496
Vale of Glamorgan – 521
Wrexham - 1,036
Unknown location - 109
Resident outside Wales – 2,195
