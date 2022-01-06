A REEDUCED train timetable will affect services passing through Newport.

Great Western Railway is introducing a temporary reduced timetable in response to higher than usual levels of staff being absent or self-isolating due to Covid.

The temporary timetable reduction comes into effect from Saturday, January 8.

The reduced timetable will be updated on a weekly basis and is only expected to be in operation for a short time – until the impact of the Omicron variant has lessened.

GWR Managing Director Mark Hopwood said: “Like many other businesses we are expecting prolonged periods of staff absence due to Covid to continue in the coming weeks.

“This means reducing our timetable a little to shore up the large number of services we continue to operate. We have prioritised high-use school, college and other known key worker services.

“We will be reviewing the need for temporary changes weekly and will update journey planners and our website.”

Services between London Paddington, Bristol Temple Meads and South Wales will run to an hourly frequency at weekends as a result of pre-planned engineering works.

A slightly reduced service will operate from Monday to Friday.

There are also some reductions to long-distance services on other routes on the network.

Those taking the train are advised to check their journey before leaving home at journeycheck.com/greatwesternrailway.

If a train is cancelled, customers will be able to travel on a service immediately before or after their booked train.