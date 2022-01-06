Pupils at a Newport primary school stricken by structural damage are set to continue being taught inside temporary facilities.

At this time, special educational needs (SEN) provision at St Andrew’s Primary School is being carried out in a temporary facility, housed on the school grounds.

It comes as major structural faults were identified within the main school building, forcing the majority of lessons to be taught off site at this time.

This week, extension of the planning permission for the building is set to go before Newport City Council’s planning committee.

The proposal reads "Temporary planning permission for the installation of one single storey portacabin building to be used as decant classroom for a period of 104 weeks".

If approved, the facility will be allowed to remain on site for a further 104 weeks, while work at the school is carried out.

According to documents, the committee has recommended that this application be approved.

The planning officer report reads that: “The retention of special educational needs provision on this existing school site is important to education service delivery and without the temporary classroom this provision would have to be relocated, likely outside the ward and remote from the classrooms retained on site.

“The needs of the school, its students and staff are given considerable weight as part of the overall assessment as there is clear prejudice to students and service delivery is this classroom cannot be placed on the existing school site.”

How did we get here?





Last year, it was revealed that once lockdown and remote teaching restrictions had been lifted, pupils at St Andrew’s, on Jenkins Street, would not be returning to normal.

Inspections revealed a "significant structural issue” within one of the main school buildings.

As a result, many key stage two pupils have been continuing their education elsewhere while work to fix the problems is carried out.

And, while this work continues to run on time, it could yet be two years until the school is able to operate as normal.

In the meantime, junior pupils are being taught at the Newport Live Connect Centre.

Following the closure of the school in the spring, year six pupils were moved to Lliswerry High School.

Transport to and from the alternative learning sites has been arranged.

What has been said about the work?





When news of the temporary move was first announced, Councillor Deb Davies, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “While the closure of the building was something no-one would have wanted, the school, education staff and partners have responded magnificently to the challenge.

“The head teacher, her staff, pupils and parents have been amazing. It has been great to see how well they have adapted to their new home and it proves that a school is not just a building, it is a community.

“I would like to thank Newport Live and its board for providing the Connect Centre which is the safe and appropriate home we wanted for the key stage two pupils and staff.

“Tribute must be paid to the school staff who worked so hard to make sure the pupils feel comfortable in their new home and have a great learning environment.

“We all appreciate the understanding of parents in relation to this unprecedented situation and want to assure them that everyone is committed to finding a long-term solution.”

Head teacher Jo Giles said: “We have made sure that the surroundings are familiar to the children by transferring furniture, equipment and materials to their new home. I’m so proud of my staff, children and all those who have helped to make sure the transition was as smooth as possible.

“Obviously we hoped to be back on the St Andrew’s site as soon as possible but we recognise that safety is the priority. We are grateful to Newport Live for allowing us to occupy the Connect Centre as it meets our requirements, keeps the key stage two children together and means their education can continue uninterrupted for the next two years.”