A UNIQUE show coming to Newport will literally bring the stage to life.

Animal Guyz are touring with their family friendly show which breaks tradition – using special effects and comedy the performance dedicates the stage to all animals, without using any real ones.

The audience will be introduced to an elephant and its baby, a crocodile, a shark, an orangutan, gorillas, and a wolf, among others.

There will even be four different dinosaurs live on stage – including a triceratops with a baby.

“We felt it was vital that we were able to show people everywhere different animals, help them learn and appreciate these amazing creatures, but do so in a way that meant we didn’t use real animals,” said Animal Guyz founder Craig Crowton.

“It’s an animal show that even a vegan will love!”

The performance will be packed with sketches, songs, and comedy, while also teaching about animals from all over the world.

“Our aim to deliver a show like no other and send people home thoroughly entertained and with loads more knowledge about animals,” added Mr Crowton.

“We cram so much in, even things like animal phobias, and we do it a fun way that means you’re learning without even realising it.”

The Animal Guyz are live at the Riverfront Theatre on May 1, with shows at 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

Find out more or book tickets here.