THE Welsh Rugby Union has given clubs the green light to postpone this weekend's fixtures while crowds are limited to 50.

The governing body's community rugby board met earlier this week and discussed the Welsh government's restrictions.

Clubs can continue to train and play under current guidelines but with a maximum of 50 supporters.

The governing body has emphasised that it is not the referee's responsibility to monitor the number of fans watching on and state that clubs should postpone if they are unable to comply with regulations.

There will be no sanctions for those that wish to rearrange fixtures and if there is a dispute between teams about playing then the game will be postponed.

The WRU update said: "Many games are played on local authority grounds where it is difficult to regulate supporters.

"Clubs should contact their local authority with any questions around this and if clubs feel they cannot comply with regulations then they should seek to postpone the match, a decision the Welsh Rugby Union will fully support."

Community director Geraint John said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our volunteers and supporters for adhering to the guidance so far in this process and to remind all clubs to ensure they continue to do so to keep everyone as safe as possible."