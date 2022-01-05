THE WELSH Government has offered no answer on the possibility of Wales playing their home Six Nations games in England.

Reports have emerged that the Welsh Rugby Union is considering moving Wales’ home fixtures across the border, with the current Covid restrictions not allowing supporters at games in Wales.

Wales have three fixtures scheduled for Principality Stadium as they look to defend their title with Scotland heading to Cardiff on February 12 followed by France and Italy on March 11 and 19 respectively.

Currently, England has no restrictions on the number of supporters who can attend matches.

The challenge for the WRU will be finding a way to compensate for the financial pressures of playing behind closed doors or in front of a restricted crowd, or whether to play across the border in front of a crowd large enough to make the cost of a hosting fee worthwhile.

Last season the WRU looked at hosting fixtures at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the autumn before coronavirus protocols led to them playing at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

However, Spurs host Wolves the day after Wales’ home fixture with Scotland, and play West Ham at home on the same day as the Six Nations finale against Italy.

When asked about the possibility of Wales playing their fixtures away from home, a Welsh Government spokesperson said: “As a result of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, Wales is currently at alert level two.

“The cabinet is reviewing the situation on a weekly basis.”

They added that this was a matter for the WRU and the Six Nations committee.

There is still a risk that this year’s tournament will be played in front of reduced crowds – with a limit of 5,000 fans at games in France and the Republic of Ireland, and a maximum of 500 in Scotland. In Italy, stadiums can be up to 50 per cent full, and there are currently no limits on crowds in England.

Speaking last week, Wales fly-half Dan Biggar said: “It would be a huge, huge step backwards if there are no crowds for clubs and the Six Nations, which is obviously such a show-piece event.

“We played a lot of games with no crowds and if you look at the first handful of them, they almost felt like training games.

“It felt like it did not really matter whether you won or lost because it felt like a training match and the intensity was knocked out of it. You lose any advantage of playing at home.”