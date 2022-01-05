A CWMBRAN man has been jailed for stalking his own mother.

Ieuan Lewis Jones, 25, of Victoria Street, Old Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to the charge of stalking involving serious alarm/distress relating to a period in December.

Jones admitted the offences which involved appearing at his mum’s place of work and her home demanding money and threatening to stab.

Ms Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, said: “The offences relate to the period of December 14-19. The defendant’s mother made complaints following an emergency call on December 18 where she contacted police as she was concerned for his safety and saying he was going to harm himself.”

The prosecution said the first incident happened on December 15 when Mrs Jones left her place of work at 10pm and saw her son near her car. She allowed him to get into the car and he asked for money which she gave him. “She was scared he would kick off,” said Ms Smith-Higgins.

The following day, he turned up at her home around 4am and she told him he would have to leave when she left for work. On her return, he was still at the home and shouting that he would not leave until he had money. She gave him money.

He again turned up at her work and said he needed money. Mrs Jones went to a cash point but it was not working, to which he shouted that he ‘didn’t care, just get it.’ She went to another cash point and gave him £100.

At this point the prosecution said that Jones said he would stab anybody, including his mother. A day later he told her to drive him to places and called her a liar when she refused. He said he would return to the house, which he did an hour later.

Mrs Jones made a statement of how the incidents affected her – making her worried all the time and even considering taking her own life.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and was interviewed by police. It was not the first time he was charged with offences against his family – after being convicted of threatening to kill his sister in April 2019. The restraining order against him to protect his sister ended in April 2021.

Defending, Scott Bowen, explained how between the restraining order and his release from prison, Jones had not offended until this point and how he was in a dark place. He said: “He pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and showed genuine remorse. He saw the impact his actions have had on his mother, the one person who has always stood by him all these years.

“He was in a dark place at the time. He had gained employment after leaving prison and had moved in with his partner. However, his job was put on hold and his relationship ended so he found himself homeless and unemployed.

His Honour Judge T Petts said: “It is clear from what your mother said that in December last year you were going about harassing her for money.

Jones was given a four-month prison sentence and a five-year restraining order bans him from contacting his mother.