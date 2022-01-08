A MONMOUTHSHIRE man has pleaded guilty to a number of offences – including threatening to publish sexual pictures.

Gareth Edwin Davies, 25 of The Meadows, Usk, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court and pleaded guilty to the offences of assaulting a person occasioning actual bodily harm, disclosing/threatening to disclose private sexual photographs with intent to cause distress, stalking, possession of cannabis and theft of a mobile phone from a dwelling.

The offences were committed on a number of dates in November.

He will be sentenced on January 19.