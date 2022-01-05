Crindau Primary School in Newport is set to get a new play area.
The new climbing frame, climbing net and football goals will be a “positive addition” to the school grounds according to Newport City Council’s planning department.
Permission was granted by the council in a planning committee meeting held on Wednesday, January 5.
Joanne Davidson, planning development manager at the council, said the new equipment would enhance the pupils’ school experience.
Councillor Yvonne Forsey, who represents Rogerstone, argued the play area’s location should be safe for children and have a soft flooring.
Ms Davidson said she is confident the school would have safety measures in place when installing the new play equipment.
