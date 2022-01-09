A MAN has pleaded not guilty to a number of offences in the Newport area.
Louis Glyn Maxwell, 34, of no fixed abode, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court where he denied the following charges: Driving dangerously; failing to stop; possession of cocaine; failing to provide a specimen; driving whilst disqualified; driving without insurance; failing to provide a sample for class A drugs test; and theft from a dwelling.
He will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on May 11 for trial.
