A MAN has pleaded not guilty to a number of offences in the Newport area.

Louis Glyn Maxwell, 34, of no fixed abode, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court where he denied the following charges: Driving dangerously; failing to stop; possession of cocaine; failing to provide a specimen; driving whilst disqualified; driving without insurance; failing to provide a sample for class A drugs test; and theft from a dwelling.

MORE NEWS:

He will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on May 11 for trial.