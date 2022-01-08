A CAERPHILLY man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.
Corey Greenslade, 22, of Newlyn Road, Pantside pleaded guilty to assault by beating of an emergency worker on July 17 in Newbridge.
MORE NEWS:
- On-board cameras catch woman keying £50,000 Tesla in first prosecution of its kind
- Live: Gucci bag robbery murder trial latest
He will appear at Cardiff Crown Court on January 26 for sentence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.