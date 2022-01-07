FOUR drivers from Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent have had their cases heard in court outside of Gwent in the last week of 2021.

One of the drivers was clocked at 110mph on the motorway, with another caught doing 52mph in a 30mph zone, while a drink driver was caught almost twice the legal limit.

These cases have been heard in Cardiff and Llanelli.

CAMERON ANDREW WHITNEY, 21, of Waundeg in Nantybwch, Tredegar, has been banned from the roads after being caught drink driving.

Whitney was stopped in an Audi A3 on West Grove in Cardiff on December 13. He recorded 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, almost double the legal limit of 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £120 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 31.

Whitney must also pay £85 in costs and a £34 surcharge.

He has also been banned from driving for 17 months – which was obligatory due to the offence. This would be reduced by 17 weeks if Whitney completes a course approved by the Secretary of State by November 30, 2022.

LOUISE JONES, 47, of Primitive Place in Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, must pay more than £700 after being clocked doing 110mph on the M4.

Jones was caught speeding in an Audi A5 at Bridgend on October 4.

She was fined £554 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, December 29, and ordered to pay costs of £110 and a £55 surcharge.

Six penalty points have been added to Jones’ licence.

DARREN PAUL BOWEN, 48, of Stewart Street in Cwm, Ebbw Vale, has been ordered to pay £585 after being clocked doing almost double the speed limit in Powys.

Bowen was caught speeding in a Ford Transit on the A470 at Llyswen on September 14 – doing 52mph in a 30mph zone.

He pleaded guilty, and, at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Thursday, December 30, was fined £450.

Bowen was also ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £45 surcharge, and had six points added to his licence.

JOSHUA NEWTON, 30, of Main Road in Gilwern, Monmouthshire, has been caught speeding in Pontyclun.

Newton was caught doing 48mph in the 40mph zone on the A4119 at the junction with School Road on June 25.

The offence was proved using the Single Justice Procedure at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday, December 31.

He was fined £220, and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 surcharge. Newton also had three points added to his licence.