After all the festivities throughout December, when January arrives it can be like a slap in the face.

Back to work, back to routines and back to it no longer being acceptable to eat cheese every night (we think you still can!).

If you need a little pick me up this month, then the QHotels Collection has you sorted with its incredible deals on spa trips.

You can bypass the January blues with all sorts of discounted wellness experiences.

Sally Thornton, Head of Marketing at The QHotels Collection said: “Like a lot of people in the UK, I have had Covid – it’s awful, it’s nasty and I want to arrange times to look forward to and have some fun.

“That’s why we have introduced this incredible experience offer throughout our entire collection of hotels. If you want to energise then we’ll give you personal trainers and invite you to our incredible, newly refurbished health clubs; and if you just want a pamper, believe me we have that in spades. We recognise what everyone has gone through, and we have developed experiences, weekends and long term stays to meet our customer needs."

(QHotels Collection)

Q Hotels Collection Winter Sale

Up to 20% off two night breaks

From £69.00 per person

Need to get away for a bit? Now is the time to book. You can get up to 20% off stays of two nights or more. You can escape to all sorts of beautiful surroundings and enjoy a peaceful night's sleep before starting each day with a delicious Full English breakfast.

You must book before January 31, 2022 and stay between January 1, 2022 - December 23, 2022.

Spa stay package including a free Elemis gift

One night spa break for 2 people (single supplements apply) including:

Dinner (£28pp allowance) and breakfast

1 x 50-minute treatment per person,

Free Elemis Revitalise Gift

(Qhotels Collection)

There’s also a 20% discount on pre-booked afternoon tea or lunch during your stay too.

Two-night spa break for 2 people (single supplements apply) including:

Dinner on first night of your stay (£28 allowance to spend on dinner) breakfast on both days.

75 minutes of treatments (1 x 50-min ritual treatment + 25 mins mini treatments) per person.

Free Elemis Revitalise Gift

Book before January 31, 2022 and stay between January 14, 2022 April 10, 2022.

(QHotels Collection)

Save £10pp when booking a Winter Spa Day

From £54 per person, enjoy a light lunch, a glass of Prosecco, robe, use of the leisure facilities and a choice of one of the following 50-minute treatments:

Superfood Pro Radiance Facial,

Peptide 24/7 Skin Sync

Pro Collagen Age Defying Facial

Book before January 31, 2022 and visit between January 6, 2022 –April 14, 2022.

To book any of these winter deals, head over to the Q Hotels Collection website.