A NEWPORT mum has spoken about the need to empower mums-to-be, not tear them down – after ‘jokey’ comments were made by midwives about her weight.

Mum-of-four Alexandra Dodds, 27, was shocked when at a routine scan early on in her fourth pregnancy, the midwife said: ‘have you thrown away the chocolates?’ and at each appointment her weight was brought up with these kinds of comments.

“It was meant as a bit of banter,” said Mrs Dodds. “I know that. But it was outrageous. They didn’t know my background and I could have had an eating disorder or history of self-harm and it could have triggered me.

Alexandra while pregnant

“This is my fourth baby and I have done a lot of work and am completely comfortable with my body, but if it was a first-time mum or just someone who was a lot more insecure, it could really affect them with their bonding with their baby, potential disorders and maybe even trigger post-natal depression.”

Mrs Dodds – who works as a clothing designer and also runs a positivity group for women with more than 3,500 members – believes that if she felt shamed by the comments despite being confident in herself, then others who will have received those comments could have felt worse.

“Others who may receive comments like this may also not feel comfortable to ask the necessary questions to get information they need which is not good.

“We have taken the natural birth away in favour of the BMI tick box. It causes more problems than the health risks they are saying about.”

Alexandra with baby Brianna

Mrs Dodds also highlighted the fact that she was told she would have to go into hospital for more regular scans to check the baby was growing properly – which she believed was another comment relating to her size. “I’m a size 16 – which is the average size for many women in the UK – and I know I am overweight. But you could clearly see the bump and it was easily measured which my midwife could do.

“If I am going through this, what are people who are bigger than me going through?

“I am not saying being fat is healthy but there is so many different issues that people can have and so many different body shapes and there is not one right way to look.”

She believes that people should be empowering pregnant women – where there is a natural change in weight and body during pregnancy and potential risks should be explained clearly and handled more sensitively.

“Pregnancy is a blessing. It is a miracle and if you have any doubt about anything then someone has done you a disservice because a woman should be proud of what their body has achieved.

“This is a time we should be building women up and people in authority should be doing everything they can do to empower that woman because if she feels respected and well, then her health is going to be better both physically, mentally and spiritually and her connection with her baby will be better.”

The explaining of information is also something Mrs Dodds wanted to see improved. “When I said I wanted a home birth, they said to me that it should be in hospital and to have a home birth it would have to be signed off, but I knew that I had my rights to have it.

“If someone didn’t know that it was their right to be able to have a home birth should they choose, then they would just settle with being in the hospital which could make it more uncomfortable of an experience.

Alexandra while pregnant

“There couldn’t have been much concern because when I went into labour at home, we called the hospital and they said that there was no-one available to come out, so we did the birth ourselves. If they were concerned, they would have had someone out.

“My little girl arrived within 20 minutes too so if I did go to the hospital, then I would have been giving birth in the car rather than in a comfortable place.

“They didn’t even ask why I didn’t want to have my baby in the hospital.”

Mrs Dodds urges midwives to be more considerate with their tone and to ensure that all the necessary information is provided to mums-to-be.

She chose to speak out about her experience at a time when a study carried out by Cardiff University and the British Pregnanct Advisory Service found that women with higher BMIs felt that they were left unsettled and upset by the way risks were conveyed in maternity care.

A high number also said that not enough information was provided by their midwives. The full study is due to be published early next year.

A spokeswoman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: “We are deeply sorry for any upset caused to Ms Dodds during the care she received. We have spoken with Ms Dodds in relation to her concerns and have shared her feedback with maternity staff members for their reflection and learning.”

The Royal College of Nursing was also contacted for a comment.