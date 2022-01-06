CHILDREN and young people with additional learning needs will be given £18 million worth of support, minister for education Jeremy Miles has announced.

The funding is being made available for children with additional learning needs who have been affected by the pandemic, and for schools to help support youngsters with additional needs.

£10 million of the funding will be used to support young people with additional learning needs – adding to existing support, such as intensive learning support and speech and language therapy.

The funding can also be used to provide extra resources to target the impacts of the pandemic, such as mental health support and tailored support to help with attendance.

And the further £8 million will be given to schools, nurseries, local authorities and Pupil Referral Units to move children from the old Special Educational Needs (SEN) system to the new Additional Learning Needs (ALN) system.

The new ALN system, being rolled out over three years, will ensure children and young people with ALN are identified quickly and their needs are met.

Mr Miles said: “We are determined to deliver a fully inclusive education system in Wales – a system where additional needs are identified early and addressed quickly, and where all children and young people are supported to thrive in their education.

“Schools and nurseries are already doing a fantastic job of supporting their learners, but we know they need more resources to do this.

“That’s why I’m announcing this additional investment to support learners to overcome the effects of the pandemic and prevent the entrenchment of inequalities on their education, employment opportunities, their health and wellbeing.”