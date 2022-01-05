CAERLEON Bridge will be closed for one day later this month for follow-up works after the bridge was shut in October.

The bridge will be closed from 7.30am to 5pm on Sunday, January 16 for inspection works to take place.

It will be closed to motor vehicles but pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to use the pedestrian bridge.

The works will include a ground penetration radar survey of the walls and follow earlier investigation works that took place in October.

“Caerleon Bridge is due to be closed from 7.30am to 5pm on Sunday, January 16 for inspection work to take place,” said a Newport City Council spokesperson.

“These essential works are taking place on Sunday to minimise disruption to residents and businesses.

“Diversion signs will be in place.”