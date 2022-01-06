Covid rates in Newport doubled over the Christmas week.

The latest figures for every local authority area in the UK show that more than one in every 50 people in Newport tested positive for Covid in a seven-day period.

In the seven days up to December 31, the Covid case rate across Newport was 2,224.4 cases per 100,000 people.

The figures are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in lab-reported tests, plus positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours.

In the seven days up to December 31 there were 3,480 cases in the city, almost double the number in the week leading up to Christmas Eve.

In the seven days up to December 24, Covid case rates in the city were at 1,148.6 cases per 100,000 people after 1,797 confirmed cases.

But how does that compare to case rates across the rest of the country?

The worst rates in the UK are in Derry City & Strabane in Northern Ireland.

The most recent figures show that the area recorded 6,246 new Covid cases, leaving it with a rate of 4,133.4 cases per 100,000 people.

In Wales the worst Covid rates are found in Rhondda Cynon Taf, which has a case rate of 2,804.4 cases per 100,000 people following 6,783 new cases.

In the seven days up to December 31, the worst rate (2,573.2 cases per 100,000 people) in England was in St Helens, while the highest rate in Scotland was found in Inverclyde where 1,964 cases saw a case rate of 2,548.7.