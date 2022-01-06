WITH temperatures plummeting last night and into this morning, there is a risk of ice across Gwent today.

Starting cold with some sunshine. Strong winds, rain and hill snow will arrive from the west during the morning, and will continue eastwards giving most a wet and windy afternoon.

The rain will clear towards evening followed by wintry showers.

Here is an hour-by-hour forecast so you can be ready for the conditions.

Newport

9am - cloudy, temperature: 4 degrees (feels like 0) - less than 5 per cent chance of rain

11am - heavy rain, temperature: 5 degrees (feels like 1) - 80 per cent chance of rain

1pm - heavy rain, temperature: 6 degrees (feels like 1) - more than 95 per cent chance of rain

3pm - heavy rain, temperature: 7 degrees (feels like 2) - more than 95 per cent chance of rain

5pm - light rain, temperature: 8 degrees (feels like 4) - 70 per cent chance of rain

7pm - cloudy, temperature: 7 degrees (feels like 3) - 10 per cent chance of rain

 

Ebbw Vale

9am - cloudy, temperature: 1 degree (feels like -3) - less than five per cent chance of rain

11am - sleet/light snow, temperature: 2 degrees (feels like -4) - 90 per cent chance of rain/snow

1pm - heavy rain, temperature: 3 degrees (feels like -2) - more than 95 per cent chance of rain

3pm - heavy rain, temperature: 5 degrees (feels like 0) - more than 95 per cent chance of rain

5pm - cloudy, temperature: 5 degrees (feels like 1) - 10 per cent chance of rain

7pm - cloudy, temperature: 4 degrees (feels like 0) - 10 per cent chance of rain