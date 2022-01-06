IT WOULD be "disappointing" to have to play Wales' home Six Nations fixtures in England as a result of the spread dof the Omicron variant.

That was the view of the Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan, speaking to BBC Wales yesterday.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) is considering playing Wales' home games in England due to the coronavirus restrictions on crowds in Wales.

Ms Morgan said that any financial support for missed or postponed fixtures may not be available should they take place over the border.

"We’d be disappointed if the WRU made that decision [to move games to be played in England]," she said.

"There would obviously be financial consequences for them and there is an understanding from the Welsh Government that we would have to step in to support them financially if they did have to postpone those matches or cancel them.

"If they decided to go to England then it would be more difficult for us to come up with that financial support."

However, Ms Morgan remained hopeful, saying that it was still "early days".

"Omicron is moving very quickly," she said.

"We’re hoping that we reach the peak and come down very quickly.

"Two of the matches are due to be played in March, so who knows?"

Wales are due to host Scotland in Cardiff on February 12.